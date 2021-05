Phil Mickelson leads by a shot over Brooks Koepka heading into Sunday’s final round at the PGA Championship. That’s fairly incredible considering Mickelson is 50 years old; he’d be the oldest men’s major winner in history if he pulls it off. Either way, the final round looks like an entertaining watch, and today’s third round was plenty interesting as well. Mickelson played his first ten holes in five-under par, threatening to run away from the field, before some trouble off the tee saw him drop a few shots back down the stretch.