All the Joshua Basset References Fans Think Are in Olivia Rodrigo’s Album “Sour

By Carolyn Twersky
seventeen.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn less than six months, Olivia Rodrigo's career has skyrocketed and it's easy to forget that it all started from a song released in January about Olivia getting her drivers license. While she has proven she is more than the love triangle that reportedly influenced her first single, fans are still convinced that her breakup with Joshua Bassett provided major inspiration throughout her debut album and looking through the lyrics of the 12 tracks, they may have a point. So, let's pull out every line fans think is about Joshua and try to find out if their assumptions are true.

