Nets GM Sean Marks on Gio's impression of him: 'I thought that was me!'

It’s official: Carton & Roberts will begin their SNY simulcast on Monday, May 24, running from 4-6 p.m. on the cable home of the New York Mets. “We are really excited to get going on SNY. When the cameras went in the other day on the set, that made it feel real," WFAN Brand Manager Mark Chernoff said in the official release. “Craig and Evan and I work hard to bring something new and unique to their show daily, and now with the addition of SNY and live television, we’ll they’ll be able to do even more and super serve the New York sports fan base.”