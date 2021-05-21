newsbreak-logo
Nets GM Sean Marks on Gio's impression of him: 'I thought that was me!'

By Lou Di Pietro, Moose Maggie
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Sean Marks joined Moose & Maggie Friday and they played a bit of Gregg Giannotti’s impression of him - and the Nets’ GM seemed to think it was aces.

WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
692
Followers
2K+
Post
225K+
Views
All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

Posted by Audacy
Audacy

Craig Carton, Evan Roberts 'pumped' about SNY simulcast beginning May 24

It’s official: Carton & Roberts will begin their SNY simulcast on Monday, May 24, running from 4-6 p.m. on the cable home of the New York Mets. “We are really excited to get going on SNY. When the cameras went in the other day on the set, that made it feel real," WFAN Brand Manager Mark Chernoff said in the official release. “Craig and Evan and I work hard to bring something new and unique to their show daily, and now with the addition of SNY and live television, we’ll they’ll be able to do even more and super serve the New York sports fan base.”
NBAYardbarker

Knicks’ Julius Randle blasts Jae Crowder for trash-talk comments

The New York Knicks are in the middle of a tough West Coast trip right now, having lost their last two games of the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns. They are preparing to take on the LA Clippers and the Lakers in the coming days, but the Knicks must find a way to forget about their most recent games, especially a hostile and aggressive loss to Phoenix on Friday evening.
NBACBS Sports

Nets' James Harden: Impressive in return

Harden delivered 18 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 assists, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 26 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win over the Spurs. Harden came off the bench in his return from an 18-game absence due to a hamstring injury and made a huge impact, filling out the stat sheet and sniffing a triple-double despite logging just 26 minutes. Harden should return to the starting lineup Saturday against the Bulls, though he might face a minutes restriction considering the playoffs are just around the corner.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Charles Barkley: It's Championship or Bust for the Nets

TNT NBA Analyst and Naismith Hall of Famer, Charles Barkley joins Dan Patrick on The Dan Patrick Show. Sir Charles weighs in on all the storylines in the NBA Playoffs. He talks about the pressure on the Nets, the crazy Western Conference and where LeBron James would rank on the G.O.A.T. list if he were to win another title this year. And, of course, he regales Dan with some legendary stories from his own illustrious career.
Posted by FanSided
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Targeting Duncan Robinson is the X-Factor vs the Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks have a chance at redemption in the first round in the Eastern Conference playoffs, as they are facing the team that eliminated them last year, the Miami Heat. The Heat won the series in five games after holding Milwaukee to 43.8 percent shooting from the field on 86.2 attempts per game.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Jokic, Embiid, Curry named as MVP finalists

Harrison Wind: Aaron Gordon on Nikola Jokic: "MVP. What more needs to be said? That's the most valuable player in the league. The best player in the league right now." Michael Singer: Nikola Jokic on Damian Lillard: “He’s up there in that conversation for MVP.” “... I think neither him nor I are thinking about that (individual award).” (Lillard told @Sam Amick he thinks Jokic the is the MVP).
Posted by FanSided
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 potential secret weapons the Miami Heat possess

There will certainly be an abundance of talent on full display as the Milwaukee Bucks square off against the Miami Heat in the playoffs. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jimmy Butler, Khris Middleton, Bam Adebayo and Jrue Holiday headline the stars that will clash in what should be a thrilling postseason rematch. While the stars will likely dictate the eventual outcome of this series, both teams have their share of secret weapons that could undoubtedly provide a boost along the way.
NBAGazette

Mike Sielski: Sixers are at the center of a philosophical clash in these NBA playoffs, and there’s a lot at stake.

PHILADELPHIA — Danny Green has won three NBA championships in his 12-year career, and one of the threads connecting those titles was the circumstances and strategy that led to them. The San Antonio Spurs in 2014, the Toronto Raptors in 2019, the Los Angeles Lakers last year: Nothing was quite the same about those teams come the playoffs. Each club was a little different, a little fresher, once the postseason began. Gregg Popovich stopped giving Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili nights off. Kawhi Leonard stopped load-managing. And the COVID-19 pandemic afforded LeBron James and Anthony Davis five months to rest and heal before they bunkered inside the Orlando bubble.