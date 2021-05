Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have used their son Archie’s second birthday as a fundraising call for “vaccine equity.”. Accompanying a filtered new photograph of Archie, with his back to the camera and holding balloons, Harry and Meghan write on the website for their charity Archewell: “We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie’s birthday. Many of you donate to charities on his behalf, and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service—all through the goodness of your hearts. You raise funds for those who need it most, and continue to do so organically and selflessly. We remain incredibly grateful.”