What is Matter? A new smart home tech standard that’ll take the guesswork out of buying devices. Here are the main players, how it works and when Matter will arrive. It kind of went under the radar, but at Google I/O, the company announced its plans surrounding Matter. It’s a new smart home standard supported by several of the major tech firms and aims to simplify the process of adding smart devices to your home. Apple and Amazon are also part of the alliance, formerly known as Project CHIP (Connected Home over IP), and Samsung’s SmartThings will also support.