Australian Gothic The Dry sets its crime drama in the fictional small town of Kiewarra, where trust is as scarce as water. A grisly murder-suicide brings a big city big shot back to his roots, where his troubled past awaits him. As you may have guessed, even under the harsh sun, all is not what it seems. You couldn’t get a more standard definition of this genre out of a kit, but The Dry’s thirst for nuance and originality isn’t entirely damning. Director Robert Connolly’s adaptation of Jane Harper’s bestseller approaches its familiar elements with a realism as unembellished as its title, capably but unexcitingly walking us through its sunbaked beats.