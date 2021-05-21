newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Letters: Youth use of marijuana concentrates can be stopped with medical regulation (5/20/21)

By DP Opinion
Denver Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleYouth use of concentrates can be stopped with medical regulation. Re: “Tighten up marijuana protections for kids,” May 16 commentary. The opinion hit piece by former governors Bill Owens and Bill Ritter Jr. demonstrates a shocking absence of reasoning ability among the antiquated anti-cannabis politicians. Their bait-and-switch rhetoric misdirects the...

www.denverpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Marijuana Advocates#The Channel 7 Building#The City Council#Medical Marijuana Laws#Medical Cannabis Cards#Marijuana Protections#Regulation#Underage Access#Law Abiding Adults#Government#Enforcement#Tax Money#Tax Increases#Politicians#Littleton Evergrowing#Lakewood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Constitution
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
Related
Pharmaceuticalsthefreshtoast.com

Did COVID-19 Boost Medical Marijuana Use?

The need for medical marijuana has seemingly changed, as many individuals are now looking for a stress-reliever and a similar form of “dopamine” to help endure the pandemic. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many people, including newcomers to medical marijuana, have changed their reasons for using it. The virus...
U.S. PoliticsThe Review

Opinion: The pros of legalized marijuana outweigh the cons

The legalization of marijuana has long been a topic of debate at the state level. It seems like those in favor of legalization are making progress as many states have made it legal or begun the process of making it legal. Earlier this month, New York became the 15th state to legalize recreational marijuana, resulting in the discussion surrounding the impacts of legalization becoming more relevant.
Congress & CourtsSioux City Journal

Legislature opens debate on medical marijuana legalization

Five members of the Nebraska Supreme Court came between voters and a ballot initiative last year that would have legalized marijuana for medical use in the state. In a 5-2 decision, the court ruled the ballot initiative violated the state's single subject rule, keeping it from going before voters in the general election.
Nebraska Statethegreenfund.com

Is Weed Legal In Nebraska

Is Weed Legal In Nebraska? Can You Access Medical Marijuana In Nebraska? Are You Able To Use Recreational Cannabis In Nebraska? Are CBD and Hemp Products Legal In Nebraska?. The least densely populated state in North America, Nebraska's population sits at around 1.8 million with a majority of its citizens living in rural townships. Nebraska's name originates from the Otoe Indian term for flat water, in reference to the Platte River. While the 'Cornhusker State' boasts magnificent expanses of Acer tree forests, it also hosts the largest indoor rainforest which exhibits flora from across the globe.
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

Alabama Senate Approves Medical Marijuana Legalization Bill

The Alabama Senate on Wednesday approved a bill to legalize medical marijuana in the state. Weeks after the chamber’s Judiciary Committee advanced the legislation, it cleared the full floor in a vote of 21-8 following a brief, 15-minute discussion. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Tim Melson (R), would allow people with qualifying conditions to access cannabis for therapeutic purposes. Melson is the same lawmaker who sponsored a similar bill that was approved by the full Senate last year but which later died without a House vote amid the coronavirus pandemic. This latest proposal would establish an 11-member Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission to implement regulations and oversee licensing. To qualify for the program, patients would have to be diagnosed with one of about 20 conditions, including anxiety, sleep disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder and intractable pain. Regulators would not be able to independently add additional conditions, leaving that decision up to lawmakers. Advocates say they’re encouraged that medical cannabis reform is advancing in Alabama, but they’ve raised concerns about a number of aspects of the bill. One problematic provision, they say, is that patients with chronic or intractable pain could only be recommended medical marijuana in cases where “conventional therapeutic intervention and opiate therapy is contraindicated or has proved ineffective.” The bill also prohibits raw cannabis, smoking, vaping and candy or baked good products. Patients would instead be allowed to purchase capsules, lozenges, oils, suppositories and topical patches. Patients would be allowed to purchase and possess up to “70 daily dosages of medical cannabis.” Under an amendment approved on the floor, the maximum daily dose was reduced from 75 to 50 milligrams. However, the amendment’s sponsor said it could be increased to 75 milligrams in some circumstances. The revision also calls for a label on marijuana products to indicate that cannabis can cause drowsiness.…
Congress & Courtscpr.org

Bill That Would Restrict Teen Marijuana Use Is Now At The Capitol

Colorado’s Democratic House Speaker has introduced legislation aimed at preventing teens from getting access to highly potent marijuana products. House bill 1317 would limit the amount of medical marijuana concentrate products 18-20 year olds can purchase in a single day to 2 grams, down from the current limit of 40 grams. Patients older than 21 would be limited to 8 grams per day. The bill would also create a statewide tracking system for medical users to make sure people don’t do an end run around those limits by purchasing from different dispensaries, a practice known as “looping.”
Pharmaceuticalsinsidernj.com

For Medical Cannabis Patients, the Situation is Dire

As a New Jerseyan seriously harmed by cannabis prohibition, I’m concerned with the fact that even though we legalized it, people in the state can still go to jail for growing it. I’m also concerned that people who’ve been disadvantaged by prohibition may have a hard time affording legal or...
HealthPosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

LA Medical Marijuana Expansion Approved in House

The medical marijuana program in Louisiana isn't very old, but seems to be on the way to a facelift. Medical marijuana was approved for Louisiana in 2020 by Governor John Bell Edwards, but only in tincture, edible, pill, and topical forms. But smokable, raw marijuana may be on the way.
Pharmaceuticalsthefreshtoast.com

Why 2021 Should Prove The Year Of Federal Cannabis Legalization

Canada has already legalized pot; Mexico is likely to legalize it soon. The U.S. must not fall behind. President Biden is not there yet. Neither are Republicans in Washington. But the wave of momentum toward nationally legalized cannabis only continues to mount. It is time lawmakers in the Capital get on board with what a majority of the American citizens they represent want.
Yankton, SDwnax.com

More Medical Marijuana Talk

The Yankton City Commission will again talk about a medical marijuana ordinance both before and during their meeting on Monday. City Manager Amy Leon says they will have a work session to talk about their final proposal. Leon says the proposed ordinance would set a limit of two medical marijuana...
Palisade, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Medical marijuana defense used properly, court rules

The Colorado Legislature cannot impose restrictions to a medical marijuana affirmative defense that is expressly allowed under the state’s Constitution, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Thursday. In a case involving Palisade peach grower David Cox, a three-judge panel unanimously agreed that Cox’s use of that defense against multiple felony...
Pharmaceuticalsmoneyandmarkets.com

Federal Cannabis Legalization Update; High Tide News

Discuss a new bill that House Republicans proposed and look at what state legislatures are doing to legalize cannabis. Share answers to a mailbag question on where to trade over-the-counter (OTC) stocks. Cover High Tide Inc.’s (OTC: HITID) stock consolidation. Let’s start with legalization. Federal Cannabis Legalization Efforts. Reps. David...