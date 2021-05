Home » Resident Evil Village » Courtyard Items Resident Evil Village. Resident Evil Village Courtyard items and treasures are the several things that you can find strewn around the area. The majority of them are in vases, but there are two items that are really well-hidden. Since they’re so hard to find, figuring out where to find the Resident Evil 8 courtyard items and treasures. It’s not a big deal, but it does mean that the area will stay red instead of blue. So, for all you completionists, will show you where all the items are.