Columbia, SC

South Carolina Department of Education seeking public input on ARP ESSER State Plan

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColumbia, S.C. - The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) announced today it is seeking input from educational stakeholders and the public to inform the development of the state plan for use of $211,205,148 in funding received through the American Rescue Plan's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ARP ESSER). To facilitate input, the SCDE is holding a virtual public forum on Tuesday, May 25th to engage in meaningful consultation with the public and diverse stakeholder groups.

