Saint Louis, MO

Sustainable fertilizer plant planned at St. Louis riverfront

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Canadian company plans to a $25 million revamp of an existing building along St. Louis’ riverfront to make what it calls sustainable fertilizer.

Ostara Nutrient Recovery Technologies Inc., of Vancouver, plans a retrofit of an idle nitrogen factory just north of the McKinley Bridge that it says will create 40 jobs, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The plant is scheduled to go online next year and scale up to produce 200,000 tons a year of its proprietary fertilizer, Crystal Green. The company says Crystal Green limits phosphorous runoff because it’s not water soluble and is activated by plant roots.

Ostara executives said they selected the St. Louis site because of the city’s close proximity to major Midwest agricultural markets.

On Thursday, the company’s top executives made their pitch to the St. Louis Port Authority seeking local incentives, including a 10-year, 25% property tax abatement on personal property and a sales tax exemption on construction materials.

The Port Authority board voted to advance the project, which will next be reviewed by the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.

