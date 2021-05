After another rough start to the week, the bulls finally showed up and flipped our “money flow” indicators back to a buy signal. As we stated last week:. “Well, that follow-through failed to occur. Not only did the “buy signal” not trigger, but the market also broke down through the previous consolidation range. As I said, it did not work out as planned. The last exposure we took on is now pressuring the portfolio momentarily, but we should benefit from the turn if we are correct.”