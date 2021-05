[Episcopal News Service] Presiding Bishop Michael Curry issued the following statement on May 13 as fighting continues to escalate in Israel and the Palestinian territories. One more time we awake to the news of violence. Reports come in, even as you read this, about violence that has caused death, life-changing injury and destruction of property and lives. Violence which is borne of frustration, rooted in injustice and the violation of international law and in truth, the violation of human rights and human decency. In the Name of the God of all creation, the violence must stop, regardless of where it comes from and to whom it is directed.