Ford launched the electric version of their best-selling pickup truck, the F-150 few days ago. They call it the F-150 Lightning. The F-150 Lightning will go into production later this year and arrive on the market in spring 2022. By that time, it will already have several competitors. GMC Hummer will begin production this year as well, while Rivian R1T will mostly hit the market by the end of this year. There is also a Bollinger B2 pickup and perhaps the most-awaited electric truck currently, Tesla Cybertruck. Some of these are yet to be revealed, so we’ll pit the F-150 Lightning against the Hummer and Rivian for now.