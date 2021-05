JACKSON, Wyo. — The Bridger-Teton National Forest (BTNF) announced today that firewood permits will be available for personal use beginning May 17, 2021. The price is seven dollars per cord with a five-cord minimum and a maximum of ten cords per year. Permits are valid for the 2021 calendar year only and load tickets must be visible at the time of harvesting and transport. Permits are offered at all six District office locations by calling in advance to arrange payment and picking them up or having them mailed to you. Additionally, Broulim’s in Afton and the Alpine Visitor’s Center will have permits available for purchase.