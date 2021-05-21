Evangeline Lilly Teases The Return Of A Dead Villain In Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania
Production on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicks off in less than two weeks at Pinewood Studios in England, right next door to where Star Wars series Andor is filming. Director Peyton Reed recently teased that the superhero sequel will be using the same Stagecraft technology as The Mandalorian as well, which he’s more than familiar with having helmed two episodes of the show himself, including the season 2 finale.wegotthiscovered.com