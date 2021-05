World Athletics has rejected the affirmation of the 2019 constitution by a purported virtual congress of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) held on Wednesday May 12, 2021 and re-affirmed that the 2017 constitution adopted at the AFN Congress of November 16, 2017 remains the working document for the federation and will be used to conduct elections into the executive board of the AFN on or before June 14, 2021.