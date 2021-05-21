newsbreak-logo
Public Health

Public Health Officials Announce 1,573 New Cases Of Coronavirus

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article64% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and 47% are fully vaccinated. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 1,573 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 21 additional deaths. In addition, 64% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 47% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Related
Effingham County, ILEffingham Radio

Effingham County Health Department Announced 4 New Positive Cases Friday

The Effingham County Health Department announced four new positive cases of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) on Friday, May 7. For an updated breakdown of COVID-19 statistics in the state of Illinois, go here: https://www.effinghamradio.com/cdc-summary-of-the-covid-19-situation/. Illinois Region 6 rolling test positivity was 3.6% through May 4, with Effingham County at 1.8% for...
Public Healthobserver-me.com

2 more Mainers die and another 318 coronavirus cases are reported across the state

This story will be updated. Another two Mainers have died as health officials on Thursday reported 318 more coronavirus cases across the state. The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 4,307. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 4,392 on Wednesday.
Ohio StateIntelligencer

Ohio County Health Officials Report No New COVID-19 Cases Thursday

Ohio County got a welcome respite as the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department reported no new cases in its Thursday night update. That kept the county’s totals at 4,400 positive cases and 90 deaths since the pandemic began. The Marshall County Health Department reported four new confirmed positive COVID cases and...
Humboldt County, CANorth Coast Journal

Public Health Confirms Another COVID Death, 26 New Cases

Humboldt County has lost a 42nd resident — a person in their 50s — to COVID-19, Public Health reported today, while confirming 26 new cases, making 138 this week. The cases were reported after laboratories processed 272 samples with a test-positivity rate of 9.6 percent. Officials are pointing to the...
Public HealthKFVS12

Egyptian Health Department announces two new COVID-19 cases

ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department has announced there are two new cases of COVID-19 in White County. In White County, a female in their 30s tested positive. A male in his 80s also was confirmed to have COVID-19. As of Thursday, White County has had 1,798 positive...
Ontario County, NYMPNnow

Ontario County Public Health: 10 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

HOPEWELL -- Ontario County Public Health is reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases May 11 but no new deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, 7,235 Ontario County residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 106 people have died. There are 118 COVID-19 positive individuals who are being isolated. This is...
Public Healthdelawarebusinessnow.com

Covid update: No new deaths, 162 new cases, 83 hospitalizations

According to Saturday’s report from the Delaware Division of Public Health, no new Covid-19 deaths were reported. The total number of Covid-related deaths remained at 1,651. 162 new positive cases, bringing the overall total to 106,873. 15.1% of people tested positive in the seven-day rolling average, unchanged from the previous...
Effingham County, ILEffingham Daily News

7 new COVID cases in Effingham County

This week the Effingham County Health Department received confirmation of seven positive cases of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19); two on Tuesday, two on Wednesday and three on Thursday. The Health Department will have a second dose only Moderna Clinic on Thursday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to noon. The Department advises...
Tarrant County, TXtarrantcounty.com

Public Health Reports three COVID-19 Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health Reports Three COVID-19 Deaths. Tarrant County now has 3,490 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and 253,612 people have recovered. COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday - Sunday.
Kansas Stateclassiccountry1070.com

Kansas health officials change approach for COVID-19 vaccinations

Kansas is changing its strategy for reaching herd immunity from COVID-19 from holding mass immunization clinics to having doctor’s offices and pharmacies give shots. Public health officials say the change will make getting the shots more convenient for some people or tap into their existing trust in their doctors to overcome hesitation about getting vaccinated.