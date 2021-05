The Young and The Restless spoilers and updates reveal overly sure of herself, Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) prides herself as being her father, Victor Newman’s straight-A student when it comes to imitating his business savvy. While she has learned to be like Victor, she cannot duplicate him. The spoilers are spilling the “tea”. They say She is trying to run with the “Big Dogs” Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi), Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), and her dad Victor, but Victoria will soon find out that “the student can never be GREATER than the master.”