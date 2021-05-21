Nonprofits to distribute food to Navajo Nation military veterans

-- "Last year, the Irish people raised nearly $2 million dollars for the Navajo and Hopi Nations so they could protect themselves from the pandemic. At the time, the infection rate in the Navajo community -- 2,304 cases per 100,000 was the highest in the country. It was a show of thanks to Native Americans for a $170 gift sent by the Choctaw to the Irish people at the height of the potato famine in 1847. These last few weeks, as COVID set India aflame in a profound surge, Navajo Nation continued the cycle of generosity forward by gathering PPE to send to India via the Indian embassy in Washington, D.C. This may seem like a feel-good story about pandemic generosity. And it is. But there is another perspective..." This thoughtful NPR piece surfaces the urgent need for strong social safety nets, and for people in power to insist on global solidarity and health care equity. (450 reads)