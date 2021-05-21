Nonprofits to distribute food to Navajo Nation military veterans
A number of nonprofits and local businesses are joining forces during a food donation event today, at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock, New Mexico. The Reveille Foundation, Driné Naazbaa' Partnership, an affiliate of America's Warrior Partnership, and the Phoenix Truck Driving Institute are joining forces with the Free-Fresh Community Impact Mission to support Navajo Nation military veterans and families in need.