Charities

Nonprofits to distribute food to Navajo Nation military veterans

By Julia LeDoux
Posted by 
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A number of nonprofits and local businesses are joining forces during a food donation event today, at the Northern Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Shiprock, New Mexico. The Reveille Foundation, Driné Naazbaa’ Partnership, an affiliate of America’s Warrior Partnership, and the Phoenix Truck Driving Institute are joining forces with the Free-Fresh Community Impact Mission to support Navajo Nation military veterans and families in need.

Washington, DC
ABOUT

Inspiring veterans and preparing them for their next mission, one story at a time.

 https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets
