EAST FORK SAN JACINTO RIVER OUT OF BANKS-FM 1485 CLOSING

Effective: 2021-05-12 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-13 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning by 930 AM CDT. Target Area: Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Menard Creek near Rye affecting Polk, Hardin and Liberty Counties. Trinity River at Riverside affecting Walker, San Jacinto, Polk and Trinity Counties. Trinity River near Moss Bluff affecting Chambers and Liberty Counties. For the Trinity River...including Crockett, Riverside, Goodrich, Romayor, Moss Bluff, Liberty...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Menard Creek...including Rye...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Trinity River at Riverside. * Until further notice. * At 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 133.7 feet. * Flood stage is 133.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday was 133.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 134.4 feet early Friday afternoon. * Impact...At 134.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding continues with the boat ramp in the Deep River Plantation Subdivision in Walker County inundated. Backwater flooding up Thomas Lake in Walker County floods the boat ramp in the Green Rich Shores Subdivision in Walker County. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 134.4 feet on 04/13/2007. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Trinity River Riverside 133.5 133.7 Wed 7 pm CDT 134.2 134.4 134.4