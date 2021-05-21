EAST FORK SAN JACINTO RIVER OUT OF BANKS-FM 1485 CLOSING

Effective: 2021-05-11 18:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Liberty; Polk; San Jacinto A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN SAN JACINTO...NORTHWESTERN LIBERTY AND POLK COUNTIES At 606 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Goodrich, or 9 miles south of Livingston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cleveland, Livingston, Shepherd, Corrigan, Coldspring, Goodrich, North Cleveland, Seven Oaks, Lake Livingston State Park, Alabama-Coushatta Reservation, West Livingston, Leggett, Moscow, Tarkington Prairie, Segno, Romayor and Rye. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH