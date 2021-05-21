newsbreak-logo
EAST FORK SAN JACINTO RIVER OUT OF BANKS-FM 1485 CLOSING

Cover picture for the article1115AM-TXDOT is preparing to close FM 1485 East at the San Jacinto River. Currently, one lane is passable but will not be for long. This means Plum Grove traffic will have to use FM 2100 or FM 2090, causing heavy backup through Splendora.

