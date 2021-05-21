newsbreak-logo
Splendora, TX

CONSTRUCTION ON I-69 HAS TRAFFIC BACKED UP TO SPLENDORA

Cover picture for the article11:30am-TXDOT has I-69 closed down to one lane at Fostoria Road. Traffic is backing up to Splendora at this time. Do not suggest an alternate route as FM 1010 as FM 1485 is being closed due to the East Fork of the San Jacinto flooding FM 1485 and closing it. This will cause heavy traffic in the Splendora /Plum Grove area.

