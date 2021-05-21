CONSTRUCTION ON I-69 HAS TRAFFIC BACKED UP TO SPLENDORA

Saturday morning Splendora Police were quite busy issuing citations for motorists exiting the freeway across the medians and driving the wrong way on the feeder, head-on to other traffic then causing a dangerous situation at the I-69 and FM 2090 intersection. An officer had stopped a silver passenger car under the overpass, in addition, he also pulled over a silver pickup and a white minivan. All for driving north in the southbound feeder. All the vehicles were stopped, with the officer instructing the driver to remain there. As he walked to his patrol car the driver of the silver passenger car sped off, ran the red light at I-69 northbound feeder, and fled at a high rate of speed north on the feeder. The office gave pursuit. The driver turned into the rear driveway to Archies Food Market. Little did he know it dead-ended at the loading dock. Alan Uriel Majia Flores, 20, of 17082 Lexington Drive in Conroe was arrested and charged with felony evading arrest. What would have been a Class C Misdemeanor ticket is now a felony charge.