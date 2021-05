HOLLYWOOD—At first I was not happy when I learned that “The Bold and the Beautiful” had killed off Vinny Walker. I mean the guy was a side character at most, and I HATE when a soap opera teases something big, but it ends up being so small it is not worth chatting. Here is the good thing about Vinny dying: it has given ample story for Liam Spencer. Liam has always been the goody too shoes as his father Bill Spencer said last week (finally someone sees what everyone at home sees).