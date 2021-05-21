newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Lady Gaga tells of ‘psychotic break’ after rape at 19 left her pregnant

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Lady Gaga said she suffered a “psychotic break” after being raped and made pregnant by a producer at age 19 as she was trying to get a foothold in the music industry. Gaga, now 35, gave details of the assault in an interview for the Apple...

kfgo.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Mental Health Issues#Sexual Assault#Reuters#Pregnant#Full On Pain#The Assault#Trauma#Documentary#Clothes#Producer#Healing#People#Los Angeles#Editing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Petsfoxbangor.com

Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Is Back on the Job for Her After Dognapping

Lady Gaga’s dog walker is getting back in the saddle after his near-death experience … he’s walking her French Bulldogs again after putting his life on the line for them. Sources close to the situation tell TMZ … Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, is back on the job less than...
AnimalsPosted by
Amomama

Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Goes Back to Work 3 Months after Armed Robbery on Him & Her French Bulldogs

Ryan Fischer, Lady Gaga's dog walker, who recently survived an attack he described as a near-death experience, gets back to work barely three months after. Ryan Fischer, the heroic dog walker who put his life on the line for Lady Gaga's dogs, stopped by her house after a lengthy stay in the hospital. The horrific incident could have ended his life after he received four bullets in his chest.
Sex CrimesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Lady Gaga’s Pregnancy By Rape At 19 Revelation Proves #MeToo Has Only Begun To Hit The Music Industry

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Even though the #MeToo movement started in the movie business, then made its way over to politics, we all knew at some point it would inevitably hit the music biz. It doesn’t begin or unfortunately end with Russell Simmons though, a sad fact that pop queen Lady Gaga brought to light recently after making a shocking revelation that she was raped and left pregnant at 19 years old by an unnamed producer.
Sex CrimesPosted by
Fox News

Lady Gaga talks trauma of rape in 'The Me You Can't See'

Lady Gaga got pregnant at 19 after being raped by a music producer — and suffered a "total psychotic break" because of the trauma, she said in a tearful new interview. The 35-year-old award-winning singer opened up about the traumatic experience, and the aftermath, on Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s show "The Me You Can’t See."
Sex CrimesBillboard

Lady Gaga Describes Being 'Sick For Weeks and Weeks' After Producer Raped Her

In an emotional interview for Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's new Apple+ series The Me You Can't See, Lady Gaga opened up about the devastating effect of being raped by a producer when she was 19. "They didn't stop asking me, and then I just froze, and I just – I don't even remember," Gaga said on the program while crying as she remembered the producer -- who she did not want to name -- threatening to set fire to her music if she didn't take her clothes off.
Manhattan, NYNY Daily News

Lady Gaga says producer who raped her at 19 ‘dropped me off pregnant on a corner’ because she was ‘vomiting and sick’

Lady Gaga divulged horrific details about a rape by a predator producer at 19 that left her pregnant and led her to suffer a “total psychotic break” years later. The Manhattan-born pop superstar revealed the hell she suffered as a young artist in the first episode of “The Me You Can’t See,” Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s new Apple TV+ series that debuted Friday.
CelebritiesYardbarker

Lady Gaga tearfully recounts a producer raping her at 19 and the PTSD aftermath

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's Apple TV Plus documentary mental health miniseries The Me You Can't See has arrived, and the revelations are abundant. The first episode begins with Harry and Oprah sitting down and unpacking all the ways in which the last year has exacerbated the mental health crisis for everyone before Harry admits he began therapy four years ago.
Sex CrimesPosted by
AFP

Lady Gaga opens up about rape, pregnancy at age 19

US singer Lady Gaga said in a documentary out Friday that she was raped by a music producer and became pregnant at age 19, an ordeal that eventually caused her to have a "total psychotic break." The New York artist had previously revealed that she was raped by an industry producer when she was starting out in the business. She said this caused post-traumatic stress disorder that she still deals with, even if she says it is now under control. "I was 19 years old and I was working in the business and a producer said to me: 'Take your clothes off,'" she said in the documentary "The Me You Can't See," which was co-created by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry for the Apple TV+ platform. "I said no. And I left," Gaga recounts.
Violent Crimesgetindianews.com

Who Raped Lady Gaga? Lady Gaga recalls the trauma of being raped at 19

Lady Gaga has revealed some painful events that she has faced in her life, about some hurtful experiences that she wish that no one goes through as she recalled on the internet that how he got sexually abused and had been left pregnant she was just 19 years old, she has been also known as Stefani Germanotta as she spoke in an episode in which she was talking about the stories that have happened in the past when she was not at all famous.
Beauty & FashionThe Tab

Quiz: Which Lady Gaga era are you REALLY?

First things first, HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO BORN THIS WAY BY LADY GAGA!. The career defining Gaga album turned 10 this weekend. 10 years of Born This Way, Judas, Edge of Glory, Marry The Night! If that doesn’t make you feel old nothing will. No one really does an era like...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Lady Gaga's Sky-High Platform Boots Have Me Convinced Her Ankles Are Made of Steel

One can only dream of possessing the strength of Lady Gaga's ankles. The talented multihyphenate put said strength on display for the umpteenth time on Sunday while wearing a pair of purple platform boots that made me wobbly after just one glance. The nearly knee-high boots were custom-made by Demonia, a well-known "alternative footwear" brand. She chose the daring shoes for quite the special occasion — to celebrate the 10th anniversary of her Born This Way album, the mayor of West Hollywood awarded her the key to the city, declared May 23 "Born This Way Day," and unveiled a massive painted street mural. How rad is that?