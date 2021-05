In Silicon Valley—including its current coast-to-coast remote-work extensions—mergers and acquisitions and investment activity are robust and setting records. Following deal activity in the center of the tech world can give us a general sense of how the sector is doing overall, and it can provide hints as to what individual companies are betting on. But deal activity can also signal brewing economic and geopolitical trends, as we have seen with the volatility around semiconductors since the start of the pandemic. (More on that below.)