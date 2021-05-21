newsbreak-logo
10 Largest Advisor Firms in New York City

By Coryanne Hicks
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Home to Wall Street, New York City is a natural hub of the financial industry. From the New York Stock Exchange to banks and financial advisor firms, there's something for nearly every financial need. If you're a current or aspiring financial professional, it only makes sense to start your search...

money.usnews.com
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

Torchlight buys $40M delinquent Fifth Avenue retail loan

New York’s much-anticipated distressed deals could finally be starting to appear. The Canadian bank CIBC sold a delinquent $40 million loan on the retail portion of 445 Fifth Avenue to a debt fund tied to Torchlight Investors. Harbor Group International allegedly defaulted in May 2020 on the loan that the...
New York City, NYPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Stocks decline…Child payments…Communications merger

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed modestly lower Monday, tacking more losses onto last week’s stumble, as worries about inflation continue to dog Wall Street. The S&P lost 0.3% following its 1.4% drop last week from its record high. Big Tech stocks weighed most heavily on the market. Energy and materials companies did better than the rest of the market and helped to limit the losses. Small-company stocks closed higher.
New York City, NYalbuquerquenews.net

U.S. stocks fall as tech, communication services shares lag

NEW YORK, May 17 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks finished lower on Monday, weighed down by weakness in tech and communication services sectors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.34 points, or 0.16 percent, to 34,327.79. The S&P 500 lost 10.56 points, or 0.25 percent, to 4,163.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid 50.93 points, or 0.38 percent, to 13,379.05.
Economysteelmarketupdate.com

Manufacturing Remains Solid in New York State

New York manufacturing activity continued at a solid pace in May, according to the May 2021 Empire State Manufacturing Survey. The index headline dipped two points to 24.3, but indexes for new orders and shipments gained two and five points, respectively. Thirty-seven percent of survey respondents said conditions had improved over the month with only 13% reporting a dip in activity.
New York City, NYGreenwichTime

Business Highlights: AT&T-Discovery merger, downtown outlook

Oprah and CNN: AT&T is merging media business with Discovery. NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. telecom giant AT&T Inc. is combining its WarnerMedia operations with Discovery Inc. The deal will marry the likes of HBO and CNN with HGTV and Oprah Winfrey. And it’s another illustration of the head-spinning speed in which streaming has transformed the media world. The $43 billion agreement was announced Monday after AT&T CEO John Stankey and his Discovery counterpart, David Zaslav, worked out the details in Zaslav’s Manhattan brownstone over the past two months. The hope for the newly merged company is that with a wider array of material than either can offer on its own, it can join Netflix, Amazon and Disney among top streamers.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields trade flat even as New York state prices paid index spikes

(Adds results of Treasury auction) By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields traded little changed on Monday, shrugging off the highest prices ever paid in a May manufacturing survey for New York state, as traders mull how tolerant Federal Reserve policymakers will be as the pace of inflation quickens. The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes was up 2 basis points at 1.6%37, well below a spike to 1.77% in late March. The Empire State Manufacturing Survey, produced by the New York Fed, showed the prices paid index rose to a record 83.5, the highest since the data series began in 2001, said Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co. "The Fed has been pretty consistent in its message that it's going to be quite tolerant of inflation, it's not going to cause them to raise rates prematurely or pull back on asset purchases," Simons said. "That's why the market has been relatively calm," he said. Weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales on Friday reassured the market that extended inflation was not ahead and that the Fed would not be forced to tighten early, said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management. Bond markets barely reacted to remarks on Monday from Federal Reserve officials. The U.S. economy is in a "very fluid period" and if data were to threaten to raise inflation expectations the Fed would act, said Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida. The baseline view is that achieving maximum employment will not put undue pressure on prices, Clarida said. Now is not the time to change the Fed's strong accommodative stance, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told CNBC, adding a healthy level of inflation is a sign the economy is growing. The Treasury's auction of $57 billion in three-month bills and $54 billion in six-month bills was routine, with the longer tranche outperforming slightly, according to Action Economics. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell 0.6 basis point to 2.3495%. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.719%, after closing at 2.731% on Friday, near its highest close in just over a decade. The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.550%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging about 2.5% a year for the next decade. May 17 Monday 1:47PM New York / 1747 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.01 0.0101 0.000 Six-month bills 0.03 0.0304 0.000 Two-year note 99-242/256 0.1531 0.002 Three-year note 99-192/256 0.334 0.005 Five-year note 99-164/256 0.8242 0.008 Seven-year note 99-192/256 1.2877 0.005 10-year note 99-228/256 1.6369 0.002 20-year bond 93-244/256 2.2561 0.007 30-year bond 100-140/256 2.3495 -0.006 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) GooU.S. 2-year dollar swap 9.75 -1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.75 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.50 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -32.25 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Herbert Lash in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis and Alistair Bell)
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

LifeMD™ Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. ("the Company") (LFMD) , a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors granted an equity award to a new employee. The equity award was an inducement material to the employee's acceptance of employment with the Company. The award was granted outside of the Company's 2020 Equity and Incentive Plan (but consistent with its terms) and approved on May 17, 2021, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
NY NOW Returning to Javits This Summer

NY NOW Returning to Javits This Summer

NY NOW today confirmed that its in-person market running Aug. 8-11 will be the first major event to run at the reopened Javits Center this summer. The event will be operated in accordance with capacity and safety protocols established by the N.Y. State Department of Health. “The NY NOW team...
PoliticsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

New York Named One of the Grossest States in the Country?

We love the natural beauty and geographical diversity of New York state. You've got the mountains, the beach, the lowlands, and valleys, and most everything in between. But is there an unsanitary underbelly to the Empire State? That side they don't want you to know about, and we're not just talking about some of the politicians. A new study ranked the nation's grossest states, and unfoentlety New York didn't do so well. Do we want to believe these findings?
New York City, NYrew-online.com

Restaurants urge lawmakers: Keep the booze flowing

New York restaurant owners are calling on lawmakers to pass three bills that would make some emergency COVID rules permanent. The NYC Hospitality Alliance is leading the call to keep issuing temporary liquor licenses, “to-go” booze buying and the continuation of alcohol service in outdoor dining. “New York City’s restaurant...
New York City, NYchronicle-express.com

What are the new rules for masks in New York? Your questions answered

New York state's move to allow fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most situations beginning Wednesday triggered a statewide scramble to implement the new rules. From health officials to business owners, questions abound regarding New York's plan to follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which still require mask wearing in certain places, such as public transportation, health care settings and nursing homes.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Granite REIT Declares Distribution For May 2021

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (" Granite") ( TSX: GRT.UN / NYSE: GRP.U) announced today that its board of trustees has declared a distribution of CAD $0.250 per stapled unit for the month of May 2021. The distribution will be paid by Granite on June 15, 2021 to stapled unitholders of record at the close of trading on May 28, 2021. The stapled units will begin trading on an ex-dividend basis at the opening of trading on Thursday, May 27, 2021 on the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange.
Economywxxinews.org

Business Report: The regional economic development awards are back

In the latest WXXI Business Report, New York state’s economic development award competition is back. It was on pause last year, and this year a total pool of $750 million will be divided among various communities. The new Empire State Manufacturing Survey shows businesses expect to add jobs this year,...
Politicsnapa-net.org

Empire State Moves Toward Mandatory Auto-IRA Program

New York State’s legislature is now looking at making its existing auto-IRA program mandatory. The state’s General Assembly on May 11 passed NY A03213A by a vote of 125-22 that would make the New York State “secure choice” auto-IRA program mandatory for private sector employers that do not offer a retirement plan and employ 10 or more employees. The legislation is now pending in the New York State Senate.
New York City, NYwtmj.com

New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK (AP) — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state’s reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe,” Cuomo said, speaking...