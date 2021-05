Amy Schumer got a visit from a very special guest while filming her latest project this week. On Thursday, the 39-year-old actress was shooting her new series, Life & Beth, in New York City. During one of her breaks, the Trainwreck star was spotted hanging out with her son, Gene David Fischer, in the park. Of course, the paparazzi were able to snap some photos of the moment, one of which was shared by Schumer on her personal Instagram account, here.