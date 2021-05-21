newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Sports bars embrace relaxed masking and full capacity just in time for Avalanche, Nuggets postseason: “When is the last time you hi-fived a stranger?”

By Kyle Fredrickson
Denver Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of Avalanche fans from across metro Denver united this week to cross a major pandemic milestone. Megan Walters, 31, had watched every game this season mostly isolated at home. But on Wednesday night, surrounded by Avs faithful at a table inside Esters Neighborhood Pub, she ended a year-long hiatus from enjoying sports with friends in a public setting.

www.denverpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Jared Polis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Sports Bars#Nba Playoffs#Playoff Games#Nba#Night Time#Esters Neighborhood Pub#Nhl#The Denver Post#Sports Column#Lodo#Avalanche Fans#Avs Faithful#Avs Supporters#Playoff Action#Late Night Starts#Colorado Restaurants#Noise#Larger Crowds#Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Denver, CODenver Post

Lunch Special: Denver sports live chat with Mark Kiszla

Got a question about Colorado sports? The Denver Post’s Mark Kiszla is discussing all things Denver sports in a live Lunch Special chat, scheduled to begin at noon on Monday, May 17, 2021. Mobile users, if you can’t see the live chat, tap here.
Denver, COWestword

Baha $lim Brings West Coast Flavor to Denver Rap

Hip-hop artist and producer Baha $lim is a West Coast import who has made Denver his second home. Raised in the Inglewood, Manchester and Crenshaw neighborhoods of Los Angeles, Baha $lim brings a laid-back West Coast swagger to the Denver rap scene. "I've been in Denver now about two and...
Colorado Statenewsnet5

Volleyball coach says she was barred from Colorado tournament over her nursing infant

DENVER — A Utah volleyball coach says she was barred from entering a tournament at the Colorado Convention Center with her nursing infant. Dixie Loveless, the owner of the Mountain Peak Volleyball Club in Logan, Utah, and head coach of the club's U14 national team, said she was told not to enter the arena following a decision made by the director of the Colorado Crossroads Tournament.
Denver, COspotoncolorado.com

Denver's "animal playgrounds" offer wild times for youngsters

Editor's note: This is part of The Know's new series, Staff Favorites. Each week, we will offer our opinions on the best that Colorado has to offer for dining, shopping, entertainment, outdoor activities and more. (We'll also let you in on some hidden gems). Find our previous Staff...
Denver, COdenverite.com

What’s a manual? Manual High School’s name, explained.

Manual High School, home of the Thunderbolts. Located in the Whittier neighborhood. The school has been in the news for this and that over the years, but one fact has remained seemingly obscured: Where does Manual get its name from?. Many high schools in Denver are either named after someone,...
Denver, COPosted by
97.3 KBCO

Free Concerts Coming To Downtown Denver

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock held a news conference on Friday afternoon (May 14) with members of the live events industry to give details on the return of live music events and concerts in the city, reports 9NEWS. "After a year of challenges, Denver’s arts organizations are once again open for...
Denver, COWestword

Meow Wolf Denver Reveals Its Local Creative Contributors

Kalyn Heffernan has run for mayor, been on the cover of Westword...and worked with Meow Wolf. Just like the building rising in the juncture of I-25 and the Colfax viaduct, the list of local artists working on Meow Wolf Denver has been kept largely under wraps, although names have been leaking out.
Denver, COmilehighcre.com

Building Denver: Visions of the Capital City Begins May 29

The heart of downtown Denver will soon showcase a summer of local history through exhibitions, programs, and events at the History Colorado Center. Building Denver: Visions of the Capital City, a fascinating exhibition of architecture, ambition, activism, and urban planning, opens Saturday, May 29, at History Colorado’s safe and spacious museum on the corner of 12th Avenue and Broadway.
Denver, COsentinelcolorado.com

Girls Basketball: Lauren Betts earns another chance to play for USA

DENVER | Lauren Betts has earned another chance to play for her country. The 6-foot-7 recent Stanford University commitment — who is just about to complete her junior year at Grandview High School, which she led to the semifinals of the Class 5A girls state basketball tournament — is one of nine players that locked up a spot on the USA Women’s U19 World Cup Team after three days of tryouts that finished Sunday.