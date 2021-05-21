newsbreak-logo
Watertown, NY

Power restored after outage affects about 3,000 users in Watertown, Hounsfield

nny360.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN — A failure in equipment at a substation resulted in a power outage that affected more than 3,000 National Grid customers on and around Arsenal Street. The outage started at around 1 p.m. and had cut the power to many stop lights and businesses on Arsenal Street. The power was restored at around 3 p.m., when crews were able to repair the equipment failure at National Grid’s substation on Coffeen Street.

