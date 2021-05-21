newsbreak-logo
Could The Paper Industry End Up Being A Victim Of The Pandemic As Well?

By Enrique Dans
Forbes
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

One positive outcome of the pandemic and the implantation of distributed work has been a sharp drop in paper consumption: some large paper companies are closing factories to adapt to a market that no longer demands reams and reams of paper for photocopiers and printers as companies overnight were forced to move the vast majority of their admin to an electronic format. The same can be said of the education sector, another major consumer of paper until it shifted to home teaching: many of the exercises that students used to hand in on paper are now sent electronically for marking. At IE University, where I have worked for 31 years, the vast majority of photocopiers once used by students have disappeared, replaced by potted plants with a little sign indicating this.

