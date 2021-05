We are building Yankton to last. As I look back on my six years as a city commissioner — the last three of which I served as mayor — I am proud of the work that has been done in the public and private sectors to make sure our community is poised to be resilient and able to take on whatever challenges await us. (Just to clear, I’m not going anywhere. The mayoral duties are in Stephanie Moser’s capable hands, and I’m beginning a new three-year term on the Commission.)