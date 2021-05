Sami Khedira will retire when the Bundesliga season finishes this weekend, the former Germany midfielder announced on Wednesday. “It’s a pretty tough step, but the only right one. 15 years of professional football have left their mark,” Hertha Berlin’s Khedira told reporters in the German capital. Khedira, a World Cup winner in 2014, made the last of his 77 appearances for his national team in the infamous 2-0 defeat to South Korea four years later in Russia, when the holders crashed out at the group stage.