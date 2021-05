A sweeping voting rights and campaign finance reform bill is headed for a vote in the Senate, after Republicans filed several amendments to try to strip critical elements from the For The People Act during a contentious, day-long committee hearing that underscored the GOP’s acutely partisan barricade.Senators cast a series of party-line votes on Republican-backed amendments – from attempts to disenfranchise formerly incarcerated people to criminalising so-called “ballot harvesting” – that signalled the bill’s fate in the evenly divided upper chamber as lawmakers confront the moral and political minefield of voting rights.After considering more than 40 amendments, the committee...