Literacy DuPage receives donation of new computers from Naperville Bank & Trust

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT DuPAGE COUNTY, ILLINOIS THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF THE CWABS INC., ASSET- BACKED, SERIES 2004-5, PLAINTIFF, VS. BNC MORTGAGE, INC; JOSEPH LEHMANN A/K/A JR LEHMANN; RICHARD LEHMANN; DARLENE LEHMANN; UNKNOWN HEIRS AND LEGATEES OF JOACHIM LEHMANN A/K/A JOACHIM H LEHMANN; UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS; JULIE FOX, SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE DECEASED MORTGAGOR, JOACHIM LEHMANN; STATE OF ILLINOIS; GWEN HENRY, DUPAGE COUNTY TREASURER AND EX-OFFICIO COUNTY COLLECTOR; US BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY BANK OF CHICAGO, DEFENDANTS. NO. 17 CH 000759 625 SOUTH GRANT AVENUE VILLA PARK, IL 60181 JUDGE PRESIDING JUDGE NOTICE OF SALE PURSUANT TO JUDGMENT OF FORECLOSURE UNDER ILLINOIS MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE ACT PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered by the Court in the above entitled cause on October 28, 2020, Sheriff of DuPage County will on 07/01/2021, in 501 North County Farm Road, Wheaton, IL 60187, at 10:00 AM, sell at public auction and sale to the highest bidder for cash, all and singular, the following described real estate mentioned in said Judgment, situated in the County of DuPage, State of Illinois, or so much thereof as shall be sufficient to satisfy said Judgment: TAX NO. 06-10-308-044 COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 625 South Grant Avenue Villa Park, IL 60181 Description of Improvements: Brown wood siding, split level single family home, detached two car garage The Judgment amount was $228,664.76. Sale Terms: This is an "AS IS" sale for "CASH". The successful bidder must deposit 10% down by certified funds; balance, by certified funds, within 24 hours. NO REFUNDS. The subject property is subject to general real estate taxes, special assessments or special taxes levied against said real estate, water bills, etc., and is offered for sale without any representation as to quality or quantity of title and without recourse to plaintiff. The sale is further subject to confirmation by the court. Upon payment in full of the bid amount, the purchaser shall receive a Certificate of Sale, which will entitle the purchaser to a Deed to the real estate after confirmation of the sale. The property will NOT be open for inspection. Prospective bidders are admonished to check the court file to verify all information. The successful purchaser has the sole responsibility/expense of evicting any tenants or other individuals presently in possession of the subject premises. If this property is a condominium unit, the purchaser of the unit at the foreclosure sale, other than a mortgagee shall pay the assessments and the legal fees required by The Condominium Property Act, 765 ILCS 605/9(g)(1) and (g)(4). IF YOU ARE THE MORTGAGOR (HOMEOWNER), YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO REMAIN IN POSSESSION FOR 30 DAYS AFTER ENTRY OF AN ORDER OF POSSESSION, IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 15-1701(C) OF THE ILLINOIS MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE LAW. For Information: Visit our website at http://ilforeclosuresales.mrpllc.com. Between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. only - McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC, Plaintiff's Attorneys, 1 N. Dearborn St., Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60602. Tel. No. (312) 346-9088. Please refer to file# 20-05608IL PURSUANT TO THE FAIR DEBT COLLECTION PRACTICES ACT, THE PLAINTIFF'S ATTORNEY IS DEEMED TO BE A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Plaintiff's attorney is not required to provide additional information other than that set forth in this notice of sale. I3167664 (4562239) , posted 05/24/2021.