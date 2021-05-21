newsbreak-logo
Naperville, IL

Literacy DuPage receives donation of new computers from Naperville Bank & Trust

By Submitted by Cassandra Shepherd
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Naperville Bank & Trust recently presented a generous gift of new Lenovo computers to Literacy DuPage, one of Illinois' largest volunteer tutor literacy organizations. The donation includes seven laptops and six desktop computers with monitors. These devices will be provided to lower-income adult learners in DuPage County, who are currently...

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

Dupage County, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Suburban Mosaic: DuPage County women join forces to help asylum-seekers

Three groups of DuPage County women have banded together to provide aid to dozens of asylum-seekers and new immigrants arriving daily in Chicago. "Two areas we are concentrating on is attempting to find affordable housing and mentors," said Patricia Motto, 73, of Elmhurst, a retired civil rights lawyer and member of the Interfaith Community for Detained Immigrants board of directors.
Illinois StatePosted by
Daily Herald

10 Illinois teachers can win school supplies for their students

Back 2 School Illinois, a Chicago-based nonprofit that provides tens of thousands of deserving kids from low-income families with free school supplies to help them succeed in the classroom, has announced the launch of its 2021 We Appreciate Teachers contest. The statewide initiative is designed to celebrate and support Illinois educators, particularly during COVID-19, by rewarding 10 winning teachers with 30 Back 2 School Illinois kits -- full of much-needed school supplies -- for their classroom of students. The winners will also receive personalized gift baskets for themselves and a salon treatment at Dennis Bartolomei.
Elgin, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

ECC, NIU partner for education transfer pathway

Elgin Community College and Northern Illinois University hosted a recognition event on May 7 on ECC's campus to celebrate the first cohort of 15 students who completed the ECC-to-NIU College of Education transfer pathway degree. These students transitioned their two-year degree from ECC to NIU while remaining in Elgin to...
EducationPosted by
Daily Herald

St. Jude

We offer high school-aged students multiple ways to engage their creative interests and explore a variety of media. Our programs also provide a great way for students wishing to apply to an art and design school to prepare portfolio-ready work. Register now! More.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EI...

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT DuPAGE COUNTY, ILLINOIS THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF THE CWABS INC., ASSET- BACKED, SERIES 2004-5, PLAINTIFF, VS. BNC MORTGAGE, INC; JOSEPH LEHMANN A/K/A JR LEHMANN; RICHARD LEHMANN; DARLENE LEHMANN; UNKNOWN HEIRS AND LEGATEES OF JOACHIM LEHMANN A/K/A JOACHIM H LEHMANN; UNKNOWN OWNERS AND NON-RECORD CLAIMANTS; JULIE FOX, SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE DECEASED MORTGAGOR, JOACHIM LEHMANN; STATE OF ILLINOIS; GWEN HENRY, DUPAGE COUNTY TREASURER AND EX-OFFICIO COUNTY COLLECTOR; US BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY BANK OF CHICAGO, DEFENDANTS. NO. 17 CH 000759 625 SOUTH GRANT AVENUE VILLA PARK, IL 60181 JUDGE PRESIDING JUDGE NOTICE OF SALE PURSUANT TO JUDGMENT OF FORECLOSURE UNDER ILLINOIS MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE ACT PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale entered by the Court in the above entitled cause on October 28, 2020, Sheriff of DuPage County will on 07/01/2021, in 501 North County Farm Road, Wheaton, IL 60187, at 10:00 AM, sell at public auction and sale to the highest bidder for cash, all and singular, the following described real estate mentioned in said Judgment, situated in the County of DuPage, State of Illinois, or so much thereof as shall be sufficient to satisfy said Judgment: TAX NO. 06-10-308-044 COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 625 South Grant Avenue Villa Park, IL 60181 Description of Improvements: Brown wood siding, split level single family home, detached two car garage The Judgment amount was $228,664.76. Sale Terms: This is an "AS IS" sale for "CASH". The successful bidder must deposit 10% down by certified funds; balance, by certified funds, within 24 hours. NO REFUNDS. The subject property is subject to general real estate taxes, special assessments or special taxes levied against said real estate, water bills, etc., and is offered for sale without any representation as to quality or quantity of title and without recourse to plaintiff. The sale is further subject to confirmation by the court. Upon payment in full of the bid amount, the purchaser shall receive a Certificate of Sale, which will entitle the purchaser to a Deed to the real estate after confirmation of the sale. The property will NOT be open for inspection. Prospective bidders are admonished to check the court file to verify all information. The successful purchaser has the sole responsibility/expense of evicting any tenants or other individuals presently in possession of the subject premises. If this property is a condominium unit, the purchaser of the unit at the foreclosure sale, other than a mortgagee shall pay the assessments and the legal fees required by The Condominium Property Act, 765 ILCS 605/9(g)(1) and (g)(4). IF YOU ARE THE MORTGAGOR (HOMEOWNER), YOU HAVE THE RIGHT TO REMAIN IN POSSESSION FOR 30 DAYS AFTER ENTRY OF AN ORDER OF POSSESSION, IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 15-1701(C) OF THE ILLINOIS MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE LAW. For Information: Visit our website at http://ilforeclosuresales.mrpllc.com. Between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. only - McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC, Plaintiff's Attorneys, 1 N. Dearborn St., Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60602. Tel. No. (312) 346-9088. Please refer to file# 20-05608IL PURSUANT TO THE FAIR DEBT COLLECTION PRACTICES ACT, THE PLAINTIFF'S ATTORNEY IS DEEMED TO BE A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Plaintiff's attorney is not required to provide additional information other than that set forth in this notice of sale. I3167664 (4562239) , posted 05/24/2021.
Mount Prospect, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

District 57 names former Lincoln principal Jason Kaiz as assistant superintendent of finance and operations, effective July 1

Mount Prospect School District 57 has named former Lincoln Middle School principal Jason Kaiz as assistant superintendent of finance and operations, replacing Adam Parisi, who has accepted a position in another district. Kaiz, who served as Lincoln principal from 2012 to 2016, is currently principal of Springman Middle School in...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Report: Technological assistance, cultural support among top needs for suburban seniors

Technology issues and a need for better access to services are common themes in a new report identifying the top needs of older adults in Northeastern Illinois. After listening sessions and surveys covering its eight-county service area, Lombard-based nonprofit AgeGuide, the Northeastern Illinois Agency on Aging, found the top challenges facing older adults are access to and help navigating technology, social isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic, lack of cultural support and services in languages other than English, and demand for more home delivered meals and congregate dining sites.
Lake County, ILChicago Tribune

Newly eligible Lake County students receive COVID-19 vaccine at Deerfield High School: ‘I want to see my grandparents’

Hannah Tenenbaum, a Caruso Middle School seventh grader from Deerfield, knows precisely what she plans to do June 20. “I’m going to hug all my friends,” said Hannah, about the day she will be fully vaccinated from COVID-19. “We’re planning a day to all get together and hug each other. There will be 11 or 12 of us and we can see each other with our masks off. We’re all getting vaccinated today.”
Palatine, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Support providers need competitive wage

As communities throughout the state begin returning to normal, it is vital we do not leave behind people with developmental disabilities. A growing funding shortfall has dropped Illinois to 47th in the nation when it comes to funding services and programs that empower and support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Illinois Statetheintelligencer.com

Big-city allure leaving rural deserts for lawyers

SPRINGFIELD — The ratio between private practice attorneys and the general population is so low that it has pushed the Illinois State Bar Association to create a program to entice newly graduated law students to seek employment in more rural areas of Illinois. The Rural Practice Fellowship Program has been...
Illinois StatePosted by
5 On Your Side

Illinois offering $1.5 billion in housing assistance

CHICAGO — Applications for the second round of rental assistance funding are now available to help Illinois residents who have experienced economic hardship due to the pandemic. The Illinois Rental Payment Program (ILRPP) will deploy multiple rounds of funding totaling $1.1 billion to renters and landlords to prevent evictions, according...
Illinois StateKFVS12

Ill. rental payment program open to landlords

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The 2021 Illinois Rental Payment Program is now open for landlords. Housing providers and/or landlords may begin the joint application starting on Monday, May 17 through Monday, June 7. Tenants will have until Monday, June 14 to complete their portion of the landlord-initiated application. Starting on...
Naperville, ILnctv17.com

DuPage Credit Union

You’re invited to DuPage Credit Union’s eighth annual Drive, Drop & Donate event! Recycle old electronics and shred sensitive documents to help local students in need. It’s on Friday, June 18 at the DuPage Credit Union Operations Center, 1515 Bond Street, Naperville, IL. The cost is a $10 donation per service, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to their We’ve Got Your Back fundraiser, which provides backpacks and school supplies to local students in need.
Illinois Statewnns.com

Illinois To End Eviction Moratorium, Launches New Pandemic Rent Relief Program

Illinois’s long moratorium that has prevented landlords from evicting tenants for non-payment of rent during the pandemic will be coming to an end in August. Governor JB Pritzker says the moratorium will be “phased out” over the next several months, with more details to follow. He made the announcement as he unveiled a new $1.5 billion rent relief program to help people catch up on the rent they owe. The program offers one-time grants of up to $25,000, payable directly to landlords. Applicants must show that their financial hardship is directly related to the pandemic and meet other eligibility requirements.