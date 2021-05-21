First Alert Forecast: weekend heat wave building, tropics roaring to life
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you on this Friday evening. High pressure amid a deepening ridge will continue to keep desperately needed rainfall away from the Cape Fear Region through the weekend. Friday was gorgeous with mostly sunny skies and pleasant highs in the 70s and 80s. Tonight will feature mostly clear skies and some patchy fog late. Expect one more comfortable night as lows dip into the 50s in most locations once again.www.wect.com