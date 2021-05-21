In one UP county, some "identify as fully vaccinated" even though just 35% are
Raymond Mahaffey, aka Chef Ray, has been running the kitchen at Timber Charlie’s Family Restaurant in downtown Newberry, Michigan for 16 years now. He’s your man if you’re craving the Giant “Yooper” Pretzel or “The Two Hearted” sandwich (a hoagie piled high with shaved prime rib, Swiss cheese, mayo and fried onion,) popular with locals and tourists in town to snowmobile or see the breathtaking Tahquamenon Falls.www.michiganradio.org