Anthropologie Continues Its Expansion Into Plus With WHIT Two

Our fashion writer Fionnala McNulty has gathered the most popular trends for this Summer to help make your choice a little easier. Now that summer is edging nearer and the chance of a holiday may still be possible, what better time to start shopping for a new swimming costume or bikini? Even if you don’t have any holidays planned this year you can add these to your collection for sunbathing in your garden. There is copious amounts of swimwear on the market so it can be a minefield when it comes to choosing them, so I have gathered the most popular trends for this Summer to help make your choice a little easier.