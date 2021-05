It’s just 2,500 square feet of yellow sand, opposite the house on the other side of State Road A1A, at 2732 South Ocean Shore Boulevard. Flagler County government has been trying to convince Leonard Surles, the homeowner who lives in South Florida, to sign an easement and join nearly 100 other property owners who have done so to enable the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to rebuild dunes along 2.6 miles of beachfront in Flagler Beach. The dunes are expected to prolong the life of the barrier island against rising seas, especially the homes and businesses along A1A.