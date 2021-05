The 2021 NFL Draft has come to a close. Let’s all take a deep breath. Ok, now that that is out of the way, let’s take a look at what the Los Angeles Rams did with their picks. On the surface, I know there was a lot of confusion and certainly some head-scratching. But once you peel back the onion, which is what we are going to try and do here, you can see exactly where these players fit and how Sean McVay will want to use them.