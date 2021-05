City of Laredo and Webb County leaders confirmed on Monday three new deaths due to COVID-19, also confirming 33 new positives over the weekend. The deaths confirmed today all happened within the last four days. On Sunday, a woman in her early 90s died due to the virus. Previous to that two men, in their 50s and 70s, died on Thursday and Friday, respectively. With the deaths, 840 people have now died from COVID-19.