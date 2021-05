Mr M was a 79-year-old farmer who came to my rehabilitation facility after injuring himself at home. He had been working on his car when he slipped and bumped his head. Shortly thereafter, he developed progressive muscle weakness that worsened until he couldn't walk up a flight of stairs without becoming extremely fatigued. He did not have any shortness of breath and said the problem was that his muscles were basically weak. He said that prior to his injury, he had felt well.