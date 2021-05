May 24 (UPI) -- The presidential elections scheduled for June 18 in Iran will, as usual, be a sham. This time, they may be a bigger deception than ever before. After eight years of Hassan Rouhani as president, 80 million Iranians are sick of him, sick of supreme leader Ali Khamenei and sick of the theocratic dictatorship that has wrecked their lives, ruined the economy, forced the majority of the population into abject poverty and turned Iran into an international pariah.