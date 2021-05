The Raptors have just four games remaining and it’s clear the only thing the team is really valuing right now is player development. You’ll notice I didn’t say draft lottery odds because, well, it is very unlikely they’ll get much better than they are now. And while it’s true they could get worse if the Raptors keep winning games, Toronto has already gone out of its way to rest many of its key players, with Pascal Siakam added to that list as of Saturday night. There’s not much more they can do in that regard.