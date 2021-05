Growing up with parents who always provided for her and her younger sister, Dr. Lisa Williams realized in college just how fortunate she had been. "While I had a scholarship that covered all of my room and board and expenses, I remember distinctly one day walking into the grocery store, and for the first time, I had to look at the grocery aisle and say, 'I can't afford that,'" she says. "And I had to start making choices about what I wasn't going to be able to have."