newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Starfield Release Date Will Reportedly Be Announced During E3

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJust yesterday, we received new information related to the release date of Starfield, the next major RPG from Fallout and The Elder Scrolls developer Bethesda Game Studios. These new details indicated that Bethesda and Xbox Game Studios are planning to talk more about the game next month during E3 2021, and in the process, it would also be announcing a planned launch for 2022. While it originally seemed like we might just be hearing about a window in which the game would release next year, it sounds like Bethesda is instead planning to go one step further.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Schreier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bethesda Game Studios#E3#Release Dates#Developer Bethesda#Record Date#Xbox Game Studios#Bloomberg#Video Game Development#Fallout#Reveal#The Game#The Elder Scrolls#Hearing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
RPG
Related
Video Gamesphilsportsnews.com

Diablo 4: Release Date, Cast And Every Update !!!

Diablo 4 is a hotly anticipated sequel to the popular Blizzard franchise. The latest installment was revealed at BlizzCon in 2019, giving fans confidence that a sequel 50 2009’s Diablo 3 is finally coming. While the game is being worked on behind closed doors, we do know quite a bit about exactly what form the last match is going to date. It appears like the title will be taking an entirely new approach to the franchise, reinventing it while retaining the same stylistic roots. This is what we understand about the Diablo 4 launch date and what’s going to be inside of the game.
Video GamesComicBook

Starfield Is Said to Likely Appear at E3 2021

Believe it or not, E3 2021 is less than a month out at this point meaning that it won't be long until a number of video game publishers begin blasting us with reveals, announcements, and all sorts of other news on upcoming titles. Perhaps one of the most notable games that many fans have been hoping to see appear during the course of the event is that of Starfield, which is the next title from Skyrim developer Bethesda Game Studios. Fortunately, if you're also one of those people that wants to get a look at the new sci-fi game, it sounds as though the title should be making an appearance at some point in June.
Businessmxdwn.com

Report: The Witcher 3 Director Resigns from CD Projekt Red Due to Workplace Bullying Allegations

CD Projekt Red is in the news again, but this time it’s not for the shortcomings of Cyberpunk 2077. According to a report from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, one of the Lead Game Directors of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, has resigned from the company. In Schreier’s report, the main reason for this sudden departure was due to an internal investigation into Tomaszkiewicz for allegations of workplace bullying. Apparently, the company had been conducting the investigation for months, and they actually came to the conclusion that Tomaszkiewicz was clear of all accusations. Tomaszkiewicz however decided to resign anyway, acknowledging that he had caused an unfortunate working environment.
Video Gamessvg.com

Cyberpunk Revelation Has The Internet Fuming

In a year defined by a drawn out pandemic and economic upheaval, "Cyberpunk 2077" was still somehow one of the slowest train wrecks of 2020. After being delayed multiple times, CD Projekt's "Cyberpunk 2077" released to expectant gamers, many of whom were disappointed to find the game was full of bugs. Now, "Cyberpunk 2077" is back in the news again, thanks to a recently discovered pay gap within the company that made it.
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

Limited Run Games Officially Announces Details On E3 Presentation

Limited Run Games will be joining E3 once again to hopefully announce more physical copies of indie Switch titles! For those uninitiated, Limited Run Games is a company that creates and distributes physical copies and merchandise for digital indie games. The runs are limited, hence “limited run games.” They have distributed previous gems such as Scott Pilgrim vs. The World The Game, Tranistor, Golf Story, Shantae, Celeste, and Firewatch.
Jobsvgchartz.com

Bethesda Game Studios Hiring for Unannounced Title - News

Developer Bethesda Game Studios, which is part of ZeniMax Media that was acquired by Microsoft for $7.5 billion, has its headquarters in Maryland, along with three satellite studios. We do know they are currently developing Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI. A job listing for a Server Engineer has revealed...
Books & LiteratureArs Technica

New book Press Reset investigates the high human cost of game development

Games industry journalist Jason Schreier has left his mark over the years by digging up behind-the-scenes dirt at sites like Kotaku and Bloomberg, but he may be best known for Blood, Sweat, and Pixels. This 2017 book broke down like a Schreier's "greatest hits" collection: Every chapter followed a particular game and its lead studio through a wild "triple-A" period in the late '00s and early '10s.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade's PS5 Yuffie DLC to Be Download Code

If you’re planning to pick up a physical copy of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, then you’ll need to redeem a download code to play new DLC add-on, Episode Yuffie, which comes included. That’s according to Australian retailer EB Games at least, which added the following language to the re-release’s product page: “The new episode, featuring Yuffie, will be a code supplied in the box.”
Businessgamepressure.com

Jason Schreier on Controversy Surrounding Bonus Distribution at CD Projekt

In his latest article published on Bloomberg, Jason Schreier touched on the subject of bonuses received by the bosses of CD Projekt and how they compare to the amounts received by other employees. The disproportion is very large. Two weeks ago, CD Projekt corporate group boasted its financial results for...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Release Date Announced

During the 2021 Fan Festival today, Square Enix took to the stage to not only announce various new features and content coming for the upcoming expansion, but they also announced the release date. Since it was announced back in February, all we have gotten is a fall 2021 release window.
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Press Reset Review: A Somberly Important Read

Some titles might seem weirdly on point, but Press Reset has no equally perfect title. That phrase is universally recognized as “this is beyond repair, we need to start over.” In many ways, that is Jason Schreier’s core message: the gaming industry needs to be completely rebuilt. This is Schreier’s...
Video GamesCNET

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 starts right after Intergrade DLC

Last year Square Enix finally launched Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which isn't an actual remake of Final Fantasy 7 as much as the first release in the multi-part "Remake Project". The company has been tight-lipped on Remake's sequel, known tentatively as Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2, but it looks like we'll learn more about it in the upcoming Intergrade DLC.
Video Gamesnewsnetnebraska.org

Starfield, released in 2021? Microsoft already has ads ready – Nerd4.life

Let’s get back to talking about Starfield But, again, just in terms of rumors, given that real news about Bethesda is still in short supply unlike the rumors that are circulating in abundance, in this case with insider information. Microsoft Prepared one Promotional campaign For a game with already acquired spaces for 2021.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Sony has over 25 PS5 games in development and says almost half are new IP

Sony Interactive Entertainment has said there are currently over 25 first-party PlayStation 5 games in development. Former Guerrilla Games head Hermen Hulst, who currently serves as PlayStation Studios boss, revealed the figure in a new Wired feature. While Sony is known to be working on sequels including Horizon Forbidden West,...
TechnologyNeowin

ESA announces details of its online E3 experience, open to everyone

After skipping out on a show last year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) is bringing E3 back this year as an all-digital event. Today, the organization shared some more details of how the experience will work for fans and members of the media, going over the aspects of its online portal and mobile app.
Video GamesComicBook

Psychonauts 2's Release Date Is "Soon"

Psychonauts 2 is said to be in the final stages of its development according to a new update video on the game that was released by Double Fine Productions. The project, which was first revealed all the way back in 2015, has been a long time coming, but according to those in charge at the studio, it's set to finally release in what is only being described as "soon."
Video GamesComicBook

Big PS5 Exclusive Announcement for E3 2021 Reportedly Leaked Early

A big, borderline huge, PS5 exclusive has reportedly leaked ahead of its E3 2021 announcement. E3 2021 is only a few weeks away, and while PlayStation won't be present with game announcements and reveals, its partners will, including Square Enix, who is apparently making another exclusive Final Fantasy game for PS5 in addition to Final Fantasy 16.
Video GamesInverse

Jason Schreier: We need adversarial reporting on video games, ASAP

Reporters are meant to hold those in power accountable. Except, it seems, when it comes to the video games industry, where the relationship can often be described as cozy. Jason Schreier thinks that should change. “There’s this mentality that, ‘Hey, we’re all friends here!’ The press and developers and public...
Books & LiteratureGotGame

Book Review | Press Reset: Ruin and Recovery in the Video Game Industry

Video game development can be an incredibly arduous venture. It can also be very rewarding, both monetarily and artistically. Currently valued over 150 billion dollars, the industry has come a long way from its humble beginnings. In his newly released second book, Press Reset: Ruin and Recovery in the Video Game Industry, author Jason Schreier takes an in-depth look at these various aspects. He also reveals what happens when developers are hit with a sudden studio closure, and where they go from there.