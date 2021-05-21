Starfield Release Date Will Reportedly Be Announced During E3

Believe it or not, E3 2021 is less than a month out at this point meaning that it won't be long until a number of video game publishers begin blasting us with reveals, announcements, and all sorts of other news on upcoming titles. Perhaps one of the most notable games that many fans have been hoping to see appear during the course of the event is that of Starfield, which is the next title from Skyrim developer Bethesda Game Studios. Fortunately, if you're also one of those people that wants to get a look at the new sci-fi game, it sounds as though the title should be making an appearance at some point in June.