All eyes in the college basketball recruiting world are on Arthur Kaluma right now. He’s the highest-rated prospect in the Class of ’21 left after decommitting from UNLV a few weeks ago. His finalists, as you know, are Syracuse, Arizona, Washington, and Creighton. The Wildcats are viewed as the favorite because of their proximity to his Glendale, Arizona home. This week I had longtime college basketball insider Jeff Goodman on my CBS Sports Radio show.