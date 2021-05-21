newsbreak-logo
Mountain lion that roamed San Francisco captured

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say a mountain lion that roamed the streets of San Francisco for two days has been captured and will be returned to the wild. The cougar, an approximately 2-year-old male, was found in a tree near Mission Street and tranquilized by San Francisco Animal Care and Control officers on Wednesday night. The animal was taken to the Oakland Zoo for an examination. The zoo says the 100-pound animal appears healthy.

