It’s that time of year when dresses, dresses and more dresses are hitting the shops. Even when compiling this article, we were a little overwhelmed with just how many excellent options there are out there. To make it easier, it’s worth remembering there are a couple of things that make for a really great summer dress and keeping them in mind while shopping is sure to help you find your perfect style.Firstly, of course, is how easy it is to wear. As a general rule, the more comfortable you are the more confident you look, and feeling comfortable in the...