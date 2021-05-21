newsbreak-logo
NFL: Tim Tebow Salary Revealed After Signing with Jacksonville Jaguars

By Thad Mitchell
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
Former Heisman Trophy winner and first-round draft pick Tim Tebow is back in the NFL at a new position and with a new team.

Tim Tebow is reuniting with his former University of Florida head coach Urban Meyer as “Tebowmania” resumes for football fans. Despite playing quarterback for all of his football career, Tebow will be lining up as a tight end and H-back for his new team. The Jacksonville Jaguars made the move official earlier this week. On Friday, Jacksonville Jaguar officials revealed how much Tebow will make in his first year as a Jaguar.

“Tim Tebow is signing a one-year, $920,000 deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per Ian Rapoport,” the tweet reads. “The deal has no guaranteed money.”

The lack of guaranteed money in the one-year contract means there will be pressure on Tim Tebow to make the team. If he fails to impress, the Jaguars can cut him from the team and save cap space for future contract negotiations.

Despite flaming out of the NFL several years ago, Tim Tebow remains one of the most popular and polarizing athletes in sports history. One of the greatest collegiate players of all time, he earned a Heisman Trophy and lead the Florida Gators to a National Championship. He is beloved by some football fans for speaking out his faith when given the opportunity. Critics say his signing with the Jags is little more than a publicity stunt to draw attention from football fans.

Tim Tebow Jerseys Flying Off the Shelves

If drawing attention was indeed the plan, it certainly seems to be working. Despite not having taken a snap in years, Tim Tebow Jaguar jerseys are flying off the shelf at an amazing rate.

“At NFLshop.com today, the top five selling items are all…Tim Tebow items,” NFL reporter Adam Schefter tweets.

Now 33-years-old, there are questions regarding just what Tim Tebow can bring to an NFL team. Drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, Tebow flopped as a quarterback. After leaving Denver he joined several other teams on a “try-out” basis. Some teams even tried him at different positions to no avail and he’s been out of the league for the last six years. His last stint came with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015. He only lasted in Philly a short amount of time before being cut.

There is a school of thought that reuniting with Meyer can salvage Tim Tebow’s career. We will see if that comes to fruition — but one thing is for sure — Tebowmania is heating up.

