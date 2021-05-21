Star Wars fans finally get around to congratulating Dave Filoni on job promotion
Sorry to say, Star Wars fans, but all the handwringing you did online over the last year, saying that everything would be better if Dave Filoni were creative director, was for naught. Named an Executive Creative Officer last summer, Dave Filoni, who many fans believe is the true steward of George Lucas’ vision, is finally getting the congratulations he deserves on the job he got a year ago. It’s not the fans’ fault, though. Lucasfilm simply forgot to put his picture on the website. It happens.tv.avclub.com