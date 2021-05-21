Star Wars fans finally get around to congratulating Dave Filoni on job promotion

Fennec Shand makes her return to Star Wars in The Bad Batch, and fans finally now have a better look at her animated self. Thanks to Reddit, a promo image of Shand without her helmet has been revealed. Shand was first brought into the Star Wars universe in Chapter Five of The Mandalorian. She was introduced as a fearsome bounty hunter, and she gave Din Djarin (the Mandalorian's real name) a run for his money before subsequently suffering her demise to Jake Cannavale's character Toro Calican. She would later be resurrected by none other than Boba Fett, whom Shand would pledge her loyalty to.