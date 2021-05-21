3 moves for the Charlotte Hornets to take the next step in 2021-22

Charlotte Hornets vs Indiana Pacers 5/18/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Indiana Pacers are hosting the Charlotte Hornets at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indiana on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 1:30 ET in the first game of the Eastern play-in tournament between the ninth and tenth seeds of the conference. The Hornets lost by the Wizards in the final game of the season and they dropped down to the 10th place of the East, while the Pacers finished 9th with a victory. Hornets have five consecutive losses and are looking to bounce back today so they won’t see their season end.