3 moves for the Charlotte Hornets to take the next step in 2021-22
The play-in tournament benefitted them, and the Indiana Pacers’ domination of them in a play-in game squashed the buzz in the end. But there’s no denying the Charlotte Hornets made progress this season. Beyond Rookie of the Year favorite LaMelo Ball, there’s a lot of talent in place (Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, etc.). In two of three seasons under head coach James Borrego, the Hornets have been somewhere around the playoff race. The No. 3 pick in the 2020 draft brought Ball into the fold, and gave a long below-the-radar franchise a young star.www.nbaanalysis.net